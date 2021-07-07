‘Destiny 2’ to reveal ‘The Witch Queen’ expansion in showcase next month

Bungie is getting ready to share details on Destiny 2‘s next expansion, The Witch Queen.

The studio announced via Twitter that a showcase is set to take place on August 24.

However, aside from an ominous logo and the tagline, “Survive the truth”, there is little else about what this showcase will entail.

Currently, there are no times or channels confirmed for the showcase, how long it will be for, and exactly what kind of content fans can expect Bungie to show.

The showcase does however take place on the same day Destiny 2‘s current live Season of the Splicer ends and when the next season begins, although it’s likely details of next season’s content would also be revealed a few days earlier.

Just last week, Destiny dropped a new Solstice of Heroes event that runs until August 3, offering a range of new gear and cosmetics for players to earn.

While more cosmetics are welcome, fans have also been critical of Bungie for not doing enough with the story and lore of Destiny, which a new substantial story expansion could address.

It does appear that Bungie is addressing this seriously as the studio recently advertised a position for a Destiny historian help keep track of the game’s expansive lore and help coordinate its narrative direction.

