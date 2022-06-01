‘Destroy All Humans 2’ release date announced, ‘Clone Carnage’ out now

The release date Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed has been announced for later this year.

The remastered version of the 2006 title will be released on August 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed is a “full remake” of the cult classic which sees players terrorise the human race with a variety of weird and powerful weapons.

Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed will be set in the 1960s, taking players into five levels across the world – Bay City (San Francisco), Albion (London), Takoshima (Tokyo), Tunguska (USSR) and Solaris (the Moon). The game will also feature a co-op mode, “so you can destroy mankind together”.

It follows on from the remastered version of Destroy All Humans which came in 2020.

Speaking at a press event, developers Dennis Schiefer and Stefan Schmitz revealed that the team “completely” rebuilt the game from scratch in Unreal Engine 4 and despite numerous changes to weapons and additional flying saucer controls, Black Forest Studios wanted to preserve the “nature and soul” of the original game.

Alongside the news of Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed, THQ Nordic has also released standalone spin-off Clone Carnage, which is out now.

Destroy All Humans: Clone Carnage, is a standalone multiplayer game that lets two players team up in couch co-op, or four players when online.

The game comes with four modes – Rampage, Armageddon, Race, and Abduction – and six maps. Clone Carnage can be downloaded immediately if players digitally pre order Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed or it can be purchased separately for £9.99.

The game’s existence was accidentally leaked last month via the official Xbox store.

