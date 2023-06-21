‘Detective Pikachu Returns’ trailer debuts at Nintendo Direct showcase

A new Detective Pikachu game is on its way later this year, titled Detective Pikachu Returns.

The long-awaited sequel will debut on Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2023, and sees Tim Goodman return as the human sidekick to the world’s greatest detective, Detective Pikachu.

This new adventure will follow in the footsteps of the original Detective Pikachu and sees the dynamic duo work together with pokémon to solve the city’s mysteries, whatever they might be.

Advertisement

“Something tells me this is just the beginning,” says the hard-boiled voice of Detective Pikachu in the game’s first footage – revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct.

“The name’s Pikachu,” he added. “And I’m what you might call a great detective.”

The new trailer offered our first glimpse at the game and shows a whole gaggle of fan-favourite Pokémon, including a Mimikyu, a Slowpoke in a trilby, and even the legendary psychic pokémon, MewTwo.

The original Detective Pikachu launched for 3DS worldwide on March 23, 2018 and saw the talking Pikachu team up with a human boy to tackle various mysteries. A spin-off from the main Pokémon series, Detective Pikachu focusses on narrative storytelling as the talking pikachu and his human pal find clues, uncover mysteries, and save the day.

Although a Detective Pikachu sequel was announced several years ago, and has presumably been in the works for some time, little had been heard about the project until today’s Nintendo Direct.

Advertisement

Detective Pikachu was also adapted into a popular movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the talking Pikachu. He was joined by Justice Smith as Tim Goodman.

In other news, Nintendo also announced a new 2D Mario game called Super Mario Bros. Wonder as well as a remake of Super Mario RPG and a new, untitled Princess Peach game.