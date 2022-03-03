‘Deus Ex’ creator working on a new “immersive simulation” game

Warren Spector, best known for producing System Shock and Deus Ex, has announced he is working on something new.

According to a press release from OtherSide Entertainment, Spector is now working on an “immersive simulation” game based on a new intellectual property.

In the statement, Spector said “fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and engaging narrative that players will directly impact through their choices and playstyles”. The announcement adds that the title is “still in early development” but that more information will be shared “soon”.

Advertisement

OtherSide Entertainment was founded by Spector and Paul Neurath. Combined, the pair have been responsible for pivotal games over the years including System Shock, Thief and Deus Ex. The studio describes itself as specialising in “player-powered” experiences in a similar vein.

The team has made games that have collectively garnered over 200 industry awards and earned over £3.7billion ($5billion USD) in revenues. Currently, it is hiring for a number of positions. An audio director is being sought after with the responsibilities including ensuring the music and sound “match the emotion and artistic style” of previous titles.

Two gameplay engineers are also being sought after. Both roles require experience working with “multiplayer game engines” meaning a multiplayer component is involved in the new title. They will also need to “make multiplayer gameplay features fun, responsive, and intuitive”.

A senior gameplay engineer is being hired too, and they need to have “solid” experience with the latest consoles including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

OtherSide currently lists that System Shock 3 is in development, but this is not considered to be the title being discussed here.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 are all coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year.