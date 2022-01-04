Developer creates Nintendo Switch screenshot app for easier access

Czech developer, Filip Němeček, has created an integrated Nintendo Switch app called SwitchBuddy to make transferring screenshots easier.

As reported by IGN, SwitchBuddy is available for Apple and Android devices and, once downloaded, players will be able to scan a QR code in order to access their Switch screenshots, and they’ll then be able to select and transfer.

The app also lets players save images directly to their device, the iOS version comes with the option to transfer screenshots straight to the user’s iCloud account as well.

Němeček decided to create the app after being “frustrated by the clumsy process” involved in transferring images from their Switch to their phone.

Players who own a Nintendo Switch will know that the function of transferring screenshots can be difficult. Users can either select and transfer them to their console’s micro SD card, send them to their linked social media accounts, or scan a QR code on their Switch before saving them individually.

The image of the app shows a much more simplified way of selecting and saving images, showing them organised with a button to easily save them to their Apple or Android device.

