Developers could pay over £71,000 to show their game at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Publishers and developers can pay for between 30 to 120 seconds of time

By Will Nelson
GamesCom 2019. Image Credit: GamesCom
The price developers and publishers have to pay to get a spot during the Opening Night Live stream at Gamescom 2022 have been revealed.

Publishers and developers at Gamescom can pay for a spot between 30 and 120 seconds at Opening Night Live on August 23, with startmenu editor-in-chief Lex Luddy highlighting how the organisers of the event have the price points publicly available here.

Here’s how much it costs to get a game shown off during Opening Night Live:

  • 30 seconds: €85,000 (approximately £71,000)
  • 60 seconds: €125,000 (approximately £104,000)
  • 90 seconds: €165,000 (approximately £138,000)
  • 120 seconds: €210,000 (£175,000)
For developers and publishers to qualify for a spot at Gamescom Opening Night Live, they also need to be exhibitors onsite, meaning the overall cost will be higher for travel, expenses, and actually having a presence at the event.

Sources close to NME have added that any leaked game is pulled from the show, meaning planned surprise reveals and announcements are removed if they spread across the internet beforehand.

The price for games to be shown on stage at events like E3 and The Game Awards are notoriously more secretive, although Gamescom’s public noting of price may give an indication as to what it takes for games to be shown at other showcases.

Nintendo at Gamescom 2019
Nintendo at Gamescom 2019. Credit: Gamescom

Gamescom is set to run in Cologne, Germany between August 24 and 28 later this month, with both in-person and online elements to the show.

Opening Night Live will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, and show off more than 30 highly anticipated games ahead of the show itself. Keighley is also the host of the annual The Game Awards event and showcase.

