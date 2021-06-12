Devolver Digital E3 overview – every game announced

Devolver Digital revealed several new titles during its E3 conference this year.

As ever, Devolver seeded its announcements through a video segment that had plenty of weird humour, irreverent references, and even a musical number. Everything was couched within an advert for Devolver Max Pass: a “new era of monetization as as service” and tongue-in-cheek commentary on the proliferation of game streaming services.

Here’s a breakdown of everything the developer announced, along with release dates and platform announcements.

Shadow Warrior 3 – Launching later this year – Xbox One, Playstation 4 & PC

Shadow Warrior 3 is the next entry in the Shadow Warrior series, which features fast-paced FPS combat, visceral combat and a fluid free-running system. The sequel will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2021.

Wizard With A Gun – Launching 2022 – Nintendo Switch & PC

Wizard With A Gun, from Galvanic Games, is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. It’s an online co-op sandbox survival game that blends arcane magic with a wild west type aesthetic. The game’s description reads: “Embark on a journey alone or with friends to collect, craft, and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown.

“Carefully design weapons, bullets, and furnishings for your tower home but try not to burn it all down as the magic you wield escalates beyond your control.”

Inscryption – Launching later this year – PC

Inscryption is coming to PC later this year from the creator of Pony Island and The Hex. The deck building roguelike mixes psychological horror and escape rooms alongside an unexpectedly deep journey.

Pony Island, which launched in 2016, is a horror-themed puzzle game disguised as an action adventure. Developer Daniel Mullins filled Pony Island with misdirections, forcing players to question every element of the game’s design.

Devolver Tumble Time – Launching later this year – Mobile

Launching on mobile later this year, Devolver Tumble Time is a physics-based platform game. The game tasks players with racking up big points and features a roster of characters ‘that no one has even heard of’.

Devolver Tumble Time appears to be a satirical take on free-to-play mobile titles, featuring Devolver Digital’s own brand of loot boxes and in-game adverts.

Death’s Door – Releasing July 20 – Xbox One, Series S/X & PC

Death’s Door is a top-down, action-adventure game that takes cues from the Dark Souls series. Featuring a bleak world, brutal combat and a dark mystery to unravel, Death’s Door will launch next month.

Phantom Abyss – Releasing June 22 – PC

Asynchronous multiplayer title Phantom Abyss will throw players into procedurally-generated temples containing ancient relics. Players will have to work their way through an assortment of traps, guided on by the ghosts of players who previously failed.

Players can only attempt Phantom Abyss’s procedurally-generated once. When a player has fallen in a temple, that particular instance will only be available to other players who haven’t attempted it yet.

Terra Nil – Launch date TBC – PC

Terra Nil is a reverse city builder that tasks players with reconstructing ecosystems. Rather than using the space available to build a large, functioning city, players will instead use the land to create an ecological paradise.

Trek To Yomi – Launching 2022 – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X & PC

Trek To Yomi is a side-scrolling action-adventure game set against a samurai-inspired backdrop. Playing as a young swordsman named Hiroki, players must voyage beyond life and death in order to progress.

The samurai-themed title will feature ‘cinematic presentation, stylish combat and a thrilling soundtrack’.

Ubisoft also announced a number of games this evening during a stream before Devolver Digital. During the stream, the publisher revealed new footage of Far Cry 6.

A story trailer reveals what drives Dani to fight back, as well as what motivates antagonist Antón’s rage.