News Gaming News

Devolver Digital is releasing a Direct showcase later this month

Expect new game reveals, gameplay demos and release date announcements

By Daniel Hollis
Devolver Digital
Serious Sam 4. Credit: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital has announced it will be showcasing Devolver Direct later this month.

Following a similar style to Nintendo Direct streams, the Devolver Direct is set unveil the company’s projects and plans for the future.

The stream will be available to watch via Twitch or Steam on July 11 at 8pm (BST).

In a press release, the company provided further insight into what fans can expect from the show. “This year’s showcase continues the tradition of overpromises with new game reveals, gameplay reveals, release date announcements, and special guests from the industry to help usher in these important marketing bullet points,” they said. “And it’s nearly all gameplay because that’s what the youths of today demand.”

Devolver Digital
Fall Guys. Credit: Devolver Digital

Multiple demos will also be available for viewers after the show with the likes of Carrion and Disc Room being available to download and try. An unannounced game is also said to be receiving a demo to download as well.

Devolver Digital have numerous games slated for this year including a new instalment in the Serious Sam series. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is also a much anticipated title expected to be released this year and is a multiplayer game inspired by classic TV shows such as Takeshi’s Castle.

Xbox have recently announced they will be brining over 60 demos to players homes in an attempt to recreate the cancelled E3 experience. These demos will include some early builds of games that would traditionally be found on the show-floor of many gaming expos, offering people at home a chance to experience them for the first time.

