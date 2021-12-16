‘Devotion’ developer Red Candle Games reveal concept of their next game

Red Candle Games, developer of Detention and Devotion, has revealed the title and concept of its next game.

The horror game developer has announced that their next game is titled Nine Sols, a “hand-drawn 2D action platformer with Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused combat,” as Red Candle Games describe it on Twitter. “Embark on a journey of Asian fantasy, explore the land once home to an ancient alien race & follow a vengeful hero’s quest to slay 9 Sols, rulers of a forsaken realm.”

A poster of the main character shows them standing with robotic, bloody limbs strewn around them on the floor. They look at themselves in a murky reflection, which shows a huge sun behind their head and numerous floating islands.

WIP title #NineSols, a lore rich hand-drawn 2D action platformer with Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused combat. Embark on a journey of Asian fantasy, explore the land once home to an ancient alien race & follow a vengeful hero’s quest to slay 9 Sols, rulers of a forsaken realm pic.twitter.com/yRy4yHtlnF — redcandlegames (@redcandlegames) December 16, 2021

In March of this year, Red Candle Games showed a very brief clip of the game. The clip didn’t have any of the Sekiro-inspired action this full reveal mentions, but it does give you a hint of the kind of atmosphere they’re aiming for. Neither the tweet from March nor the recent reveal provided details such as a release window or platforms.

If you haven’t heard of Red Candle Games, they are best known for the controversy they caused with the release of their second game Devotion. Devotion was a horror game set predominantly in 1980s Taiwan, initially released in 2019. However, the game referenced the Chinese meme that says President Xi Jinping looks like Winnie the Pooh. The game was subsequently review bombed and was unavailable to purchase again until late last year, and only this year in the west.

