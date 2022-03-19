‘Devotion’ devs launch crowdfund campaign for next game ‘Nine Sols’

The new game from Devotion developer Red Candle Games, Nine Sols, has received its first full trailer and has launched its crowdfunding campaign.

This first trailer for Nine Sols finally shows the game in action, giving us a good first look at the game’s “hand-drawn, 2D action-platformer featuring Sekiro-inspired deflection focused combat, immersive storytelling, and unique Taopunk setting.” Red Candle Games have also launched a crowdfunding campaign for the game, which has already reached its goal of around £80,000 (NT$3,000,000). A description of the game reads, “Explore the land once home to an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero’s quest to slay the nine Sols, formidable rulers of this forsaken realm.”

Red Candle Games described its vision for Nine Sols on its crowdfunding page, saying the studio wants to “Build a stylish Taopunk world that blends cyberpunk/sci-fi elements with Taoism and Far Eastern mythology.” It also wants to recreate the deflection focused Sekiro combat but for 2D, as well as mixing it with side-scrolling exploration. And the studio also wants to “incorporate anime/ manga-influenced, hand-crafted art and dark electronic sound mixed with Eastern instruments.”

Nine Sols is currently working towards its stretch goals. The first stretch goal of around £160,000 is adding a story mode to provide a more approachable difficulty for non-hardcore players. Other stretch goals include an alternate ending, an in-game cutscene, and hidden bosses.

Currently, Nine Sols is planned to release on Steam for PC and Mac, as well as Nintendo and Sony consoles, but because of the point in development the game is at, the studio cannot provide a definitive list at this time.

There are also several rewards backers can get, such as an action figure, a physical art book, and the ability to leave a personalised in-game message.

