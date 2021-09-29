‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ boot issue may take some time to fix

An issue with Diablo 2: Resurrected means that some players cannot boot the game, but a fix is coming.

The issue relates to how Blizzard built the remaster. Despite the game’s engine being very similar to the original, it has caused some problems running on older hardware. The cause of the problem is related to the Advanced Vector Extension, which was added to CPU’s when they started using x86 architecture in 2011. When this issue is fixed, it should unlock the ability for older systems to run the game.

Blizzard said in a thread on their Diablo 2: Ressurected forum: “We wanted to provide an update on the Advanced Vector Extension (AVX) items from the dev team after some further developments from this past weekend. The team believes they have a potential fix, but this goes beyond just AVX specifically. The fix could potentially affect all users, even those outside of not having AVX support, so we are wanting to make sure we do proper testing.”

Advertisement

“While CPUs without AVX are below our minimum spec, we want to try to ensure as many people as possible can play. Setups without AVX were working in Beta. In optimizing the game, we inadvertently included the need for AVX for launch. QA is going to spend another few days of testing across all of these scenarios and setups in an effort to ensure we are not impacting existing players.”

In our review, we said, “It’s hard to review Diablo 2: Resurrected without the huge caveat that this is, barring the shiny new graphics and a few enhanced accessibility options, nearly exactly the same game as Diablo 2, which was released 21 years ago. You could say that of any remaster, but here it seems to be a point of pride. There’s no new stuff here, just the stuff you liked that last time. Shinier”

Elsewhere, Mortal Kombat X is confirmed to be one of the PlayStation Plus games for October, alongside two others.