‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ server issues continue as players struggle to log in

Since launching, Diablo 2: Resurrected has continued to struggle with server issues and problems with players logging in.

Speaking to EuroGamer today (October 12), Blizzard shared the following statement:

“We are aware of and are investigating issues some players have been experiencing in Diablo 2: Resurrected. We have conducted emergency maintenance across all platforms, are closely monitoring server performance, and are making further adjustments and fixes as needed.”

“We thank players for bearing with us as we make this progress, and we want to assure them that we are working hard on both short- and long-term fixes in order to stabilize the Diablo 2: Resurrected experience for all players globally.”

We continue working to resolve the login issues in #D2R as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by today's outages. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 11, 2021

Today, a stickied post in the Diablo 2: Resurrected subreddit includes multiple replies from players stating the game is still struggling from connectivity issues today. One user said “it’s unstable, disconnected again” two hours ago, while another added “daily event started: Diablo disconnected”. In the last hour alone, several Reddit users have also commented on what appears to be more server instability.

Yesterday (October 11) players were unable to access Diablo 2: Resurrected due to a mix of repeated server downtime and problems with logging in.

At the time, Blizzard‘s Twitter account said the studio will “continue working to resolve the login issues in D2R as soon as possible” and “apologise for the inconvenience caused by today’s outages.”

Diablo 2: Resurrected has suffered from a number of stability issues since launching last month. Back in September, Blizzard stated that a long-standing issue with players launching the game would not be available straight away due to how the back-end of the game was created.

