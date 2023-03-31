‘Diablo 4’ embarrasses players with gory stats on how they died

Blizzard Entertainment has shared statistics gathered during the last two beta weekends of action role-playing game Diablo 4, including nearly 47million player deaths.

In an infographic shared yesterday (March 30), Blizzard Entertainment revealed that players sunk 61.5million hours into Diablo 4‘s betas, which ran from March 17-20 and March 24-26.

During that time, fans managed to kill over 29billion of Sanctuary’s monsters, though they racked up just under 47million deaths themselves.

One monster – The Butcher – was responsible for an impressive 1.7million of those player deaths, with the iconic series antagonist returning to make Diablo 4‘s beta difficult for fans. Impressively, The Butcher only died 576,662 times — meaning he reciprocated over three times that number in player kills.

However, Fractured Peaks’ world boss Ashava performed even better, killing over 10million players while dying just 107,426 times. The infographic added that there was “almost one” successful attempt at a player soloing Ashava, though the attempt in question was foiled by another player jumping in at the last second.

With 62M hours played, thank you for making #DiabloIV the largest Beta in Diablo franchise history. This is just the beginning. Hell welcomes all on 6.6.23. Pre-purchase and get up to 4 days Early Access: https://t.co/73mjYSfJBO pic.twitter.com/woW7cRR7xs — Diablo (@Diablo) March 30, 2023

Outside of combat, Blizzard revealed that the most-played classes were Sorcerer and Necromancer, though the latter of which was only available during Diablo 4‘s second beta on March 24.

Additionally, 2.6million players managed to get their hands on the Wolf Pack item, which was unlocked by getting a character up to level 20.

Along with the infographic, the studio also revealed that Diablo 4 had achieved “the largest beta in Diablo franchise history”.

Diablo 4 is set to launch in full on June 6. Earlier in the week, series manager Rod Fergusson said that Blizzard is currently going through fans’ feedback on the betas, and will “have an update in a couple of weeks” detailing what the studio has taken on board.

Before that, Fergusson told NME that the beta’s “frustrating” technical issues would help Blizzard prepare for a better launch of the game.