‘Diablo 4’ is getting annual expansions to make up for lost time

Blizzard Entertainment announced that Diablo 4 will benefit from annual expansions alongside its quarterly seasons to retain player excitement for the game.

In an interview with Dexerto, general manager Rod Fergusson replied to the question of how long will the seasonal additions will go on for with: “How long is a piece of string?”

“It’s years and years. That’s the thing we’re focused on,” he clarified. “So, as we look at our quarterly seasons, and we look at our annual expansions, those are the things that we’re really focused on for our live service.”

Players will expect the threads of storylines introduced in Season Of The Malignant and the upcoming Season Of Blood to weave into the rest of the content that is on its way to Diablo 4.

Season Of Blood was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, and Eternals and Humans actor Gemma Chan will play the “delightfully wicked” vampire hunter Erys.

“With Erys’ support, players will navigate through a world filled with supernatural abilities, ensuring the safety of Sanctuary by combating a vampire threat and a formidable vampire lord, with the ultimate goal of restoring balance,” relayed Blizzard Entertainment.

Fergusson mentioned that this long-lasting vision of Diablo 4 was a result of a feeling of disappointment due to the time that elapsed between Diablo entries.

“There were 11 years between [Diablo 3] and [Diablo 4], that feels like we didn’t live up to our players, our community, and what they deserve. That’s something we are rectifying in [Diablo 4] with our seasons and our expansions,” he explained.

