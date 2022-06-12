‘Diablo 4’ reveals final playable class in new trailer

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Blizzard Entertainment has shared a first look at in-game footage for Diablo 4, while also revealing that the Necromancer will be the game’s final class.

The Necromancer class was announced with a cinematic trailer today (June 12), which noted that the Necromancer is Diablo 4‘s “final playable class” to be revealed. You can watch the trailer below:

Advertisement

Although cinematic, the trailer gave some indication as to what fans can expect from the Necromancer’s playstyle. As the name suggests, the Necromancer will be able to “command the dead” to achieve their goals – and it looks like the class will have the series’ signature Corpse Explosion ability, which allows players to turn the recently-diseased into an explosive weapon.

Besides revealing the Necromancer, Blizzard Entertainment has also shared an extensive look at Diablo 4 in action. The new video confirmed that Diablo 4 will include cross-play, couch co-op and a campaign that will be far less linear than previous entries in the game.

You can watch the full video – which includes plenty of in-game footage taken from Diablo 4 – below:

The studio has also confirmed that Diablo 4 is set to launch in 2023 and will be available on Xbox and PC platforms.

While the launch of Diablo 4 is some way off, Blizzard has been busy sharing new details on what fans can expect. Back in March, the studio shared that Diablo 4 will include “five distinct regions and hundreds of dungeons” which players will be able to explore.

Advertisement

In other news, Microsoft has finally revealed footage for Starfield, and has shared that players will be able to explore 1000 planets in their entirety. The customisation is going to be pretty huge too, with Bethesda revealing some extensive information including a look at the game’s ship-building features.