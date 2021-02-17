‘Diablo II’ remake announcement rumoured for Blizzcon 2021

A Twitter user with a history of leaking Blizzard Entertainment rumours has announced that a Diablo II remake would be revealed at this year’s Blizzcon 2021 event.

Bliizzcon is an annual event hosted by Blizzard Entertainment to promote existing and upcoming video games. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Blizzcon is an online-only event this year, with a number of conferences set to broadcast across various streaming platforms.

Twitter user Kaiser499 leaked the news amidst a number of other reveals, including an expansion for the card-based strategy game Hearthstone and a release date for upcoming free-to-play role-playing title Diablo: Immortal.

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic

Diablo II Resurrected

Hearthstone Expansion

Diablo: Immortal Release Date

Mobile Announcement(s)? (Warcraft Pet Battle Game)

New Heroes, Maps, Lore Sneak Peek for Overwatch 2

New Class, Area Reveal for Diablo IV#blizzconline #leaks pic.twitter.com/blDKltJrzl — Kaiser499 (@Kaiser499) February 15, 2021

The anonymous leaker previously announced Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 ahead of the Blizzcon 2019 event, meaning this subsequent leak is likely to be true.

This leak is further backed up by the recent rumours regarding Vicarious Visions taking over development of the remake. The studio was previously responsible for developing Diablo IV, making it an obvious choice to develop the new version of Diablo II.

Released at the turn of the millennium, Diablo II is an action role-playing hack-and-slash game which was released on Windows and MAC OS. When it debuted, the game sold over 184,000 units in a single day and has since sold over 4million copies worldwide.

No further details have been provided on the remake, with Blizzard Entertainment keeping any news it has to share for the Blizzcon event on February 19-20.

Blizzard Entertainment recently announced the full streaming schedule for the first online Blizzcon event.