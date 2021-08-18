‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ is getting an open beta this weekend

Diablo II: Resurrected, Blizzard’s upcoming Diablo II remake is getting an open beta this weekend.

The beta has already been running for almost a week – for those who pre-ordered or received a beta code via Twitch. But this weekend, on August 20 at 6pm BST, the beta opens up for everyone.

The open beta makes Diablo II: Resurrected available in single and multiplayer modes, with cross-progression across PC and consoles enabled.

The beta allows players to try out Act I and Act II of the main campaign, with five of the seven classes available to play. This includes the Amazon, Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Paladin.

At the moment, there’s no level cap, either. That means there’s plenty of opportunities to try out each class’s unique abilities and playstyle if you’re willing to grind it out a bit. And that’s a great chance to try out various builds, too.

That said, progress made in the beta won’t carry over to the main game. So don’t put too much effort into grinding out the levels if you don’t fancy doing it all over again.

Diablo II: Resurrected has been in the works for some time, with several tweaks made in recent weeks before the game goes live.

Notably, Diablo II: Resurrected won’t include TCP/IP support despite earlier statements to the contrary. Activision Blizzard also recently made some quality of life changes, tripling the size of the shared stash to make it easier to keep hold of your precious items.

