‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ ultrawide support changed due to a bug

Diablo II: Resurrected’s 21:9 ultrawide support has been removed because the game’s AI can’t use it properly.

The problem was addressed on the Blizzard forums yesterday (September 7), where it was announced that ultrawide support would be reduced from 21:9 to 19:9 at maximum to accommodate some issues with how the game reacts to it.

Vignettes will take up the edges of an ultrawide screen, with the post saying Blizzard will “continue to watch these discussions and explore possible solutions that don’t change how the game is played.”

Ultrawide support in the alpha was giving players with a 21:9 screen an advantage as those “monitors could hit enemies with that extra screen space, but the monsters would not pull or react, but could still be defeated.”

The AI of monsters wouldn’t sense the player and thus wouldn’t trigger attacks either, meaning that an archer using a 21:9 monitor could attack opponents incredibly easily. The post adds that “ultimately, the AI doesn’t register getting hit from that additional distance a 21:9 monitor provides.”

So the reduction to 19:9 for ultrawide players aims to make the game fair, as otherwise, 16:9 players would be at a distinct disadvantage.

NME took a look at Diablo II: Resurrected during the recent open beta, and we said it was “a modern-looking retro game. Everything under the hood works as it did in 2000 but with modern efficiency and a beautiful update to the visuals. For those looking for nostalgia, or a hit of now lost challenge, this is a product worth keeping an eye on.”

Diablo II: Resurrected will release on September 23 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

