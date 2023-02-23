‘Diablo Immortal’ adds fishing and loads of legendary items

The latest update for Diablo Immortal adds fishing to the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online action role-playing game alongside a lot of new, legendary items.

Released yesterday (February 22) the 1.7.4 update for Diablo Immortal brings fishing to Sanctuary.

“Cast aside your weapon, weary adventurer, you’ve sent enough demons home to wriggle in the Hells today. A tranquil new pastime is available for you—it’s time to go fishing,” reads the patch notes from Blizzard.

Advertisement

“Starting at Level 43, you can travel to the noxious marshes of Bilefen to begin The Greatest Pastime quest. This quest will start you on your path to becoming the best angler Sanctuary has seen, and most importantly, provide you with a fishing rod.”

Once the quest is complete, players will be able to fish at five special locations in an attempt to catch all 40 varieties of fish. Each fish is ranked into one of five categories, with the rarer creatures earning better rewards.

The latest update is coming, with new Legendary Items, and new features like fishing. That's right. Fishing has arrived in Sanctuary. 🎣 https://t.co/dwbfkYbabv pic.twitter.com/xQMK3I2H0l — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) February 20, 2023

“Fishing is our first step towards adding immersive world-based experiences that bring combat-less gameplay with social touches,” said developers. “Our goal was to provide a relaxing activity for Players who have achieved their personal character power goals for the day but aren’t ready to log off—you still want to be part of the world of Sanctuary. There’s a light-touch skill component to catching fish, and you can earn bragging rights for reeling in the biggest fish on Sanctuary.”

The Diablo Immortal 1.7.4 update also introduces an activity scheduler and calendar to the Codex alongside a redesign on the current rune system.

“Through community feedback, we realised that the Rune system left players with bags full of excess Runes that they would likely never be able to use. This new streamlined process will alleviate the pain points from the previous system and provide everyone with increased Gem Power rewards,” said Blizzard.

Diablo Immortal has fishing now and it’s the silliest thing. Casting my line in a Graveyard next to a bunch of necromancers’ skeletons pic.twitter.com/F7dRCRWaFv — slacker barista (@elorraine_) February 23, 2023

Advertisement

Diablo Immortal players also have the chance to get their hands on 36 new legendary items including the hale pilgrim for crusaders, the breaker’s wheel for barbarians, a demon hunter’s hate sheaf, tenebrous grasp for monks and the necromancer’s dead keen.

The latest Diablo Immortal update also brings with it the Hungering Moon limited-time event, which kicks off March 2 and runs until March 6. “Through completing tasks, you’ll gain astrolabe power—the power can be used to draw a blessing of magic or blessing of might, each with unique benefits, from the astrolabe. Use the blessings to gain moonslivers, which can be exchanged for lunar-laced rewards.”

Check out the full patch notes here.

In other news, Electronic Arts could be developing a way for artificial intelligence to teach gamers a foreign language while they play.