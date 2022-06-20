‘Diablo Immortal’ has been delayed in China

The Chinese release of Diablo Immortal has been delayed before its intended launch.

According to the official Chinese Diablo website (via analyst Daniel Ahmad and translated by VGC), Blizzard Entertainment has decided to delay the free-to-play dungeon crawler ahead of its June 23 release date.

“We are sorry to inform you that Diablo: Immortal’s scheduled launch on June 23rd will be delayed,” the post reads. “The development team is working on a number of optimisations to the game – greater device support for a wider range of models, maximum graphics quality on more models, a number of experience, network and performance optimisations and more.

“We believe that the game experience will be smoother in the official launch version, bringing you better game content.”

Blizzard has yet to announce a new release date for Diablo Immortal‘s Chinese launch but has promised players rare in-game items when it does as an apology. It’s also unclear why the publisher has decided to go ahead with optimisations so soon before the launch.

The game reportedly generated over £19.6million ($24million USD) in user spending since it launched in the west on June 2. The total revenue for Diablo Immortal is reportedly split relatively equally between both iOS and Android, with iOS earning £10.6million ($13million USD), while £9million ($11.3million USD) was generated on Android.

Elsewhere, the Twitch streamer Quin69 spent £13,000 ($25,000 NZD) in the game to get the best-ranked gem, only to then quit playing. After obtaining the gem he whispered “it’s over” before deleting the game. Diablo Immortal is also available on PC as an Open Beta.

