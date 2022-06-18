‘Diablo Immortal’ makes £19.6million in the two weeks since launch

Diablo Immortal has generated over £19.6million ($24million USD) in user spending since it launched on June 2.

According to PocketGamer.biz (via GamesIndustry.biz), the free-to-play dungeon crawler has been downloaded by 8.5million players in two weeks and has become Blizzard Entertainment‘s second-highest earner behind the mobile version of Hearthstone.

The total revenue for Diablo Immortal is reportedly split relatively equally between both iOS and Android. £10.6million ($13million USD) has been spent on iOS, while £9million ($11.3million USD) was generated on Android.

The US also accounted for the majority of the game’s total player spending, amounting to 43 per cent of earnings, while South Korea comes in at second place with 23 per cent. Japan follows up with 8 per cent, Germany at 6 per cent, and Canada accounts for 3 per cent.

Following its release, the game received criticism for its microtransactions and it was recently calculated that gearing out a character’s stats completely would cost players £87,568. A player on Reddit also claimed that unlocking a character’s final resonating bonus will cost players between £39,831 and £47,797 in real money.

Despite Diablo Immortal being the biggest launch in franchise history, the game is Blizzard’s worst user-reviewed game of all time after its first week of launch. Even on Metacritic, it was calculated that the free-to-play game has the label of “overwhelming dislike” and had over 3,120 negative player reviews on June 9. Nine days later, the negative reviews went up to 4,985, and as of writing while the game has a 0.5 user score.

Diablo Immortal launched on June 2 for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as on PC as an Open Beta.

