‘Diablo Immortal’ release has been delayed to 2022

Upcoming mobile RPG Diablo Immortal has had its release date pushed back to 2022, following player feedback from a recent closed alpha test of the game.

In a blog post, developer Blizzard Entertainment says “the game is now planned for release in the first half of 2022, which will allow us to add substantial improvements to the whole game”.

Blizzard added that it “has been tuning core and endgame features”, with an emphasis on iterating and improving PvP content “to make it more accessible”, as well as fine-tuning “late-game PvE content like the Helliquary to make it more engaging”.

Advertisement

Perhaps most notably, the studio also plans to “provide controller support for those who want to play our game in a different way”, an interesting addition for the mobile-only title.

Diablo Immortal was first announced in 2018. Developed in partnership with NetEase, the game is designed as an MMO for players’ phones. It will take place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III, and will feature six playable classes when it launches.

In December 2020, Blizzard launched a technical alpha of Diablo Immortal for Australian players, although access was restricted to those who had pre-registered for the game through the local Google Play store.

Despite the shift to mobile, Blizzard says its aim is “to bring an authentic Diablo experience to as many players as possible”.

For players who may prefer a more traditional Diablo experience though, Diablo IV was announced in 2019, though at time of writing it still does not have a release date. It was announced as in development for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Blizzard is dealing with the departure of Jesse Meschuk, the now-former senior vice president of HR. This follows yesterday’s (August 3) departure of president J. Allen Brack.

Both are leaving as parent company Activision Blizzard is facing a Californian state lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment, an investor lawsuit over allegedly hiding the severity of the state’s investigation, and in-game player protests. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has told investors “people will be held accountable for their actions”.