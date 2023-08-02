Dimitri Vegas is the next Elusive Target in ‘Hitman’

Hitman World of Assassination‘s next Elusive Target is Dimitri Vegas, the Belgian DJ and actor who is one third of the electronic dance music supergroup 3 Are Legend.

In the game, Vegas will star as “The Drop”, described to be a “DJ-turned-drug impresario bent on controlling the scene one way or another”. The announcement that Vegas is lending his likeness to Hitman in a new Elusive Target limited time event occurred at Tomorrowland 2023 in the middle of Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike’s set (July 30).

Advertisement

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Hitman universe,” Vegas said in a press release. “It’s always exciting to be involved in creative projects and I’m looking forward to seeing how everyone reacts to my character when the mission launches later this year.”

The event is free to the Hitman World of Assassination community, as all Elusive Targets have been, however players only have a certain number of days to successfully complete the contract. Moreover, if the mission ends in any way other than the player choosing to restart, it cannot be attempted by the player again.

The Drop Elusive Target contract will roll out in the autumn and it will be the first limited time event of this type to be developed for Hitman World of Assassination in two years.

“We’re very happy that our passionate community and newcomers to the game will be able to enjoy it for free later this year as part of IO Interactive’s 25-year anniversary celebrations,” CEO Hakan Abrak said.

Vegas is not the only famous face to enter the series. Actor Gary Busey was The Wildcard in the World of Tomorrow mission in Hitman. Sean Bean played The Undying, a freelance assassin who was confirmed to be killed dozens of times, including two deaths at the hands of Agent 47.

In other gaming news, Twitch streamer DrDeComposing managed to finish the final boss of Elden Ring, marking what he considers the world’s first no-hit playthrough with an electric saxophone controller.