Director of N64’s ‘Goldeneye’ is looking to make a new first-person-shooter

It seems like Martin Hollis, the director of Goldeneye 007 for the Nintendo 64, is looking to make a new first-person-shooter (FPS).

Taking to social media, Hollis put the call out for a “software engineer/hacker” to work on a new micro FPS. “Work from home. No game experience necessary,” he added.

Released in 1997, Rare’s Goldeneye 007 is widely regarded as one of the best FPS of all time. Despite Hollis’ team being relatively inexperienced, it went on to sell over 8million copies, making it the third best-selling N64 game of all time ahead of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time and Super Smash Bros.

A Eurocom-developed remake of Goldeneye 007 was released in 2010 while an Xbox One port came in 2022. Last year, it was confirmed that the original Nintendo 64 version of the game is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch via its online library but so far, no release date has been announced.

Microsoft has confirmed that it has “no plans” to bring online multiplayer to GoldenEye 007 on Xbox, although the feature has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch versions.

More Nintendo 64 games are on the way! Pokémon Stadium, Mario Party, Pilotwings 64, 1080° Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, & more will be gradually added to the Nintendo 64 library on #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack. Stay tuned for more details in the future! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/uU9ZZkJGu3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

Following the release of Goldeneye, Hollis became head of software at Rare and worked heavily on Perfect Dark before leaving the company. After working as a consultant on the creation of Nintendo’s Gamecube, Hollis founded the Cambridge-based game development studio Zoonami in 2000. In the ten years it was active, Zoonami released titles such as Zendoku, Go! Puzzle and Bonsai Barber.

In recent years, Hollis has become an independent speaker and this untitled micro-FPS will be the first game he’s worked directly on since Bonsai Barber in 2009.

