‘Dirt 5’ progress will not be transferrable from PS4 to PS5

Codemasters has announced that Dirt 5 players will not be able to transfer save game files from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5.

The developer confirmed the news on Twitter, responding to a fan who was seeking clarification on transferring progress across PlayStation consoles. Codemasters revealed that only the Playgrounds creations – which are user created rally race tracks – will be able to be ported over.

“On PlayStation, your Playgrounds creations can be carried over, but other game progress (Career, currency, saved liveries) cannot. If that changes, we’ll let you know,” the developer said. For comparison, Xbox One players will be able to carry over all progress to the Xbox Series X and S version of the game.

The game’s campaign mode will feature Troy Baker (who plays Joel in The Last Of Us and The Last Of Us Part II) as Alex Janiček, a mentor to the player’s character, and Nolan North (who plays Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series) as Bruno Durand, Janiček’s rival.

Dirt 5 is currently scheduled to release on November 6 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with next-gen versions of the game being released once the consoles are made available, and a Google Stadia version coming in 2021. Pre-orders are available now.

Dirt 5 is the latest game to confirm that it will not support cross-gen save file transfers for the PS5. Earlier this week, Insomniac Games confirmed that PS4 players will not be able to transfer their progress from the original Marvel’s Spider-Man game to the remastered PS5 version.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man Remastered will be available exclusively on PS5, and will feature new graphical changes, including ray-tracing, which take advantage of the PS5’s new technology. As such, the original and remastered versions of the game will be seen as two separate titles.