PC role-playing game Disco Elysium will be ported over to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

The game’s developers, ZA/UM, made the announcement on BBC Radio 5 Live’s gaming podcast, stating: “It’s going to happen soon.”

Aleksander Rostov, the game’s art director, revealed the news on the podcast, joking, “This interview, at this very moment, is interrupting me from writing up the design documentation for the user interface and input systems for the Switch port.”

Advertisement

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the game’s big night at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards, where Disco Elysium walked away with three wins in the categories for Debut, Music and Narrative. It beat out the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Life Is Strange 2, among others.

Disco Elysium is an isometric RPG set against an urban fantasy backdrop. Gamers play a disgraced detective in Revachol West, a shore town where corruption is out of control and murders go unsolved. The game offers players a chance to create their own detective persona, with a heavy emphasis on character building.

The game will also be ported to the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. A release date has not been announced, but all three ports are expected to drop this year, according to a Gamespot report.

Disco Elysium was originally released on PC on October 15, 2019.