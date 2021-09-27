‘Disco Elysium – The Final Cut’ gets a release date for Xbox consoles

The Xbox release dates for Disco Elysium – The Final Cut have been officially announced, with the digital edition releasing slightly ahead of physical copies.

This afternoon (September 27), the official Twitter account for Disco Elysium shared that Disco Elysium – The Final Cut will launch digitally on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles on October 12. Physical editions of the game will arrive on November 9, meaning that fans will need to wait just over a month for a physical copy.

Last week (September 23), ZA/UM confirmed that Disco Elysium – The Final Cut will also launch on the Nintendo Switch, on the same release date of October 12.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut launches digitally on #NintendoSwitch October 12th. Pre-order your copy now! Kim is waiting. https://t.co/g5PMIKSS2S pic.twitter.com/frSbJaklW1 — Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (@discoelysium) September 23, 2021

While this is the first release of Disco Elysium on these platforms, the game has been available on PC since launching in 2019, then making its way to PS4 and PS5 systems in March 2021.

An isometric RPG, Disco Elysium is about a troubled detective trying to solve a mysterious murder while battling an identity crisis – and a hangover.

The Final Cut received rating for Xbox and Nintendo consoles back in August, though at the time no release date was available.

Earlier this year, The Final Cut – which adds over one million professionally voiced-acted words from a global cast of actors and more in-game content – was unbanned from Australia, after it was previously denied classification.

