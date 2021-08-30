‘Disco Elysium The Final Cut’ gets rated for Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Disco Elysium The Final Cut is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles as the game gets rated for the platforms.

Following the launch of Disco Elysium The Final Cut on PC, PS4, PS5 and Google Stadia earlier this year, the RPG from ZA/UM has been rated for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

As of today (August 30) PEGI has officially rated the game 18+, as spotted by Twisted Voxel. The full PEGI description details that the game contains violence, drug use, strong language, references to suicide, and more.

Advertisement

As of right now, there is no official release date for Disco Elysium on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The Final Cut features the addition of over one million professionally voice-acted words by actors from all over the world, it also adds political vision quests brand new to The Final Cut as well. The updated version allows players to explore unseen areas, encounter an expanded cast of memorable citizens, and leave an even bigger mark on the world.

Disco Elysium initially launched in 2019 for PC, and ZA/UM had previously announced some time after its release that the game would eventually come to consoles as well.

In May, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut finally had its ban in Australia lifted. The Australian Classification Board previously refused to classify the game due to its 18+ rating, however, despite being refused classification earlier this year, the game was still available for purchase digitally in Australia.

Advertisement

In other news, Mihoyo has shared a character demo for the upcoming character Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact.

Elsewhere, a new NieR: Automata mod brings the Among Us crew mate to the game as a skin that replaces the robots present in the game.