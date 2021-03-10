‘Disco Elysium: The Final Cut’ will release this month “for sure”

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is reportedly still on schedule to release this month.

A developer at ZA/UM who goes by the name of Mikk shared on the game’s official Discord channel last week that the game is “releasing in March for sure” and explained that “it takes a while to sync and cooperate with all the different storefronts and platforms so that each and every player gets the same coherent experience we’ve designed”.

“Just wanted to nip this in the bud as I’m seeing a lot of speculation thrown about. Thanks for hanging in there, we’re doing our absolute best to ensure quality,” Mikk went on to say.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut was first announced in December 2020 during The Game Awards. The Final Cut will serve as the game’s definitive edition, featuring new quests, more voice acting, additional scenes and more.

During its reveal in December, it was announced that the game would release in March for PC, PS4, PS5 and Google Stadia, with Xbox supported targetted for sometime in the summer. However, ZA/UM had been quiet on updates leading up the Mikk’s most recent confirmation that the game will release as scheduled.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut will be made available as a free upgrade for player who already own the base version of the game on PC. This is the first time the game will release on consoles. As such, console gamers will have to purchase The Final Cut at its full price.

A release date for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has yet to be announced.