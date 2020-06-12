Arkane Studios, developer of the Dishonored franchise, has revealed gameplay footage from its brand new IP, Deathloop.

In Deathloop, players control a supernatural assassin named Colt who is trapped in a time loop, forced to repeat the same day again and again, looking for a way out. A rival assassin, known as Julianna, wants to keep the time loop going and is set determined to stop you in your path.

The gameplay trailer, which made its debut during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming event, shows the studio’s signature style of world building, but also seems to retain some of the supernatural powers from Dishonored – such as teleporting and telekinesis.

With the conflict between the two main characters, Arkane Studios have incorporated PVP elements. Players can be raided by another player at any time who can play as Julianna. Doing this means they can eliminate you in your own game. In-game options allow players to tweak the experience to have this option turned off or a mixture of an AI controlled Julianna and a human opponent for unpredictability.

Watch the gameplay reveal trailer below.

The game will be released during the 2020 holiday season as a timed console exclusive for PS5, and will also be available on the PC, before launching on the Xbox Series X thereafter.

In details released by publisher Bethesda on its official website, Deathloop is set to utilise the PlayStation 5’s Dualsense controller by using features such as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The PlayStation 5 reveal event, The Future Of Gaming, also delivered many other game reveals such as a new entry in the Resident Evil series and a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn.

During the event, Sony finally showcased what the PlayStation 5 will look like. It will come in two versions with an original console and a digital only version. The company did not announce a release date or a price.