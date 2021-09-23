‘Disney Classic Game Collection’ adds SNES ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Jungle Book’

It’s official – The Jungle Book is joining the Disney Classic Games Collection as it returns to consoles and PC later this autumn.

Although 16-bit Disney classics have been remastered before, a new edition is coming to current-gen consoles and PC – including the classic platformer, The Jungle Book.

The new Disney Classic Games Collection adds Mowgli’s big adventure into the mix, expanding the earlier Disney Classic Games: Aladdin & The Lion King, which came to consoles back in 2019.

A side-scrolling classic, The Jungle Book follows Mowgli’s adventure as he encounters classic characters from the animated film – including Baloo, Bagheera, King Louie, and the dreaded Sheer Khan.

Now, the retro classic is back on consoles and PC as part of the new collection, with emulated versions of the game as it was released on original consoles such as the SNES, Mega Drive and Game Gear, to name a few.

But it’s no surprise – the addition of The Jungle Book was accidentally outed by the ESRB in August after the game became listed on its website.

Initially released in 1994, The Jungle Book game is based on the 1967 animated movie. The game was created by the now-defunct Eurocom and published by Virgin Interactive Entertainment.

Here’s the complete list of all games and versions in this collection:

Disney’s Aladdin: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Colour, Sega Mega Drive

Disney’s Aladdin – Final Cut: Sega Mega Drive

Disney’s Aladdin – Demo Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney’s Aladdin – Japanese Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney The Lion King: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Colour, Sega Mega Drive

Disney The Lion King – Japanese Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney The Jungle Book: SNES, Game Boy, Sega Mega Drive

Aladdin will reportedly include “difficulty adjustments” according to NintendoLife as well as “additional surprises”. All other games in the collection will play at 1080p with the ability to rewind and fast forward the games and quick save.

The new Disney Classic Games Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

