‘Disney Illusion Island’ developer has “a list” of potential Disney games to make

The CEO of Dlala Studios, the developer behind Disney Illusion Island, has shared that there are a number of Disney games that the team would leap at the opportunity to create.

In an interview with Tech Radar Gaming, AJ Grand-Scrutton spoke about the love that he and IT director Mark Ragon still have for the original Castle Of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and World Of Illusion games on the Sega Mega Drive.

“This game wouldn’t exist without those games,” he explained, expanding on the more recent influences on Disney Illusion Island like the Ori series, the Metroid games and Gato Roboto.

In the future, it remains to be seen if there will be downloadable content (DLC) for the game like new playable characters outside of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy. Despite this, Grand-Scrutton seemed to sound very positive about the partnership with Disney and has already thought of what Dlala Studios could create next.

“There’s a list. We like doing this IP thing. We like taking existing worlds and doing something new with them. And we make a list of our top ten IPs we’d like to do something with,” said the CEO.

“Over the last few years, more and more of those things on the list are owned by Disney! So there’s loads of things, and none of this comes as a surprise to Disney. They’ve heard us throw around loads of ideas,” continued Grand-Scrutton. “There are members of the team that would love to do a new Donald Duck game, whether that’s like a QuackShot, Maui Mallard, Duck Tales, or a Darkwing Duck.

“But for me, obviously I love this game, Disney Illusion Island, and the idea of one day doing a sequel to this excites me. And as far as we know, Disney enjoyed this relationship as much as we did, so I don’t wanna give too much away in case one day these become a reality and I’ve spoiled the surprise for you!

“All I will say is we’d all happily work with Disney for a long time,” concluded the CEO.

