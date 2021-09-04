‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ now offers cross-saves between Steam and iPad

Divinity: Original Sin 2 now supports cross-saves and cross-progression between the Steam and iOS editions, allowing players to play where suits them better.

Just under four months after the game was made available on iPad, the game has now received a patch that means players can freely share their Steam saves with the iPad version and vice versa. Previously, the game allowed for saves to be transferred between Mac and iPad but not PC via Steam.

While the PC version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 was launched back in 2017, developer Larian Studios has continued to support the game, with a patch last month fixing a number of bugs and glitches.

The open-world role-playing game is set in the fantasy world of Rivellion and has a heavy focus on narrative choices, with multiple branching story arcs and characters to meet. Crucially, for the purposes of playing on the move with an iPad, the game can take hundreds of hours to see everything there is to see, so being able to move between different systems without worrying about losing a save file is a big deal.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 costs £34.99 on the iPad and it includes the full game, along with additional DLC content. Besides touch screen controls, it also has compatibility for mouse and keyboard, along with support for controllers. It only runs on recent iPad models running at the equivalent of ‘highest’ PC settings on the iPad Pro 2018 and achieving 60 frames per second on the latest M1-based iPad 2021.

