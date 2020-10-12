‘Doctor Who: The Edge Of Reality’ has been announced for next year

Doctor Who will be receiving the video game treatment again next year as a new game has been announced for PC and consoles.

Doctor Who: The Edge Of Reality is a follow-up to the VR-based Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time, and is again being developed by Maze Theory. The game is expected to arrive in Spring 2021 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The story will feature both the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, and the 10th Doctor, David Tennant. Both actors will be returning to reprise their roles with voice acting. Many classic Doctor Who villains will also be included, such as the Cybermen, Daleks and Weeping Angels. More enemies are yet to be revealed.

A brief teaser trailer gave a glimpse to some of the worlds players will encounter, as well as the design for classic series villains. The trailer ends with David Tennant’s Doctor making an appearance and revealing his role within the game.

Check it out below:

Unlike the previous instalment, Doctor Who: The Edge Of Reality will not be a VR experience, and is said to be built with current and next-gen consoles in mind. However, the story from the first game will continue and see the Doctor attempting to save reality from a series of time-breaking glitches. Exploration, puzzles and challenges will await players across the adventure.

A Doctor Who mobile game known as The Lonely Assassins has also been revealed and is based around the fan-favourite episode ‘Blink’. The FMV game will have players uncovering an unravelling mystery surrounding the deadly Weeping Angels. The game is also expected to release in 2021.

In related sci-fi gaming news, the developer for Star Wars Squadrons recently stated that the game is not expected to receive any post-launch content.