‘Doom 64’ is available for free on the Epic Games Store

The next wave of free Epic Games Store titles has been revealed for this week, and it includes the enhanced version of Doom 64.

Epic Games has unveiled the latest batch of free-to-play titles that players can get their hands on. Starting today (August 18) until August 25 at 4PM GMT, players can grab first-person shooter classic Doom 64, as well as the Boom Boxer Content pack for Iron Galaxy Studios’ Rumbleverse.

This copy of Doom 64 is the enhanced version of the original game that was released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997. The game’s retail price on the Epic Games store was sitting at £3.99, but users will have a week to claim the title for free.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Rumbleverse downloadable content (DLC) pack is a bundle which includes the exclusive ‘Boom Boxer’ set – a complete outfit – an exclusive title card background and border, as well as a 120-minute gameplay Fame booster for players.

Rumbleverse, which is a 40-person brawler royale, is already free-to-play on the Epic Games Store, but the add-on is a nice addition for players as content packs usually range from £3.99 to £15.99.

That’s not all. From August 25 through to September 1, players can also claim Rings Of Pain from Humble Games, the roguelike card crawling strategy game that was released back in 2020.

In this game, players will explore randomly generated ring dungeons where encounters come to them. “Play as fast or slow as you like in this challenging, turn-based roguelike. Just be careful where you tread – You may find yourself ambushed, or worse,” the description reads.

In other news, League Of Legends servers across North America are currently down for a period of 12-hour maintenance. This means both the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game and TeamFight Tactics won’t be playable during this time.