‘Doom Eternal’ free horde mode update gives players plenty of new rewards

The Doom Eternal 6.66 update is now live from id Software, and it brings with it the free horde mode and a plethora of rewards – here’s how it all works.

“Like a classic arcade game, there aren’t any checkpoints,” says an official blog post. “You start with just three extra lives – but there are more to earn as you progress. You begin with only a fully mastered Combat Shotgun, unlocking a new weapon at random as you complete each Arena Round. Earn new Milestones and unlock loads of cool new customisation items as you progress!”

You can see horde mode in action in the official trailer below:

The trailer shows off challenges designed to “break” the Doomslayer, and illustrates how extra weapons need to be earned in horde mode if the player intends to use them. Some of the bonus challenges even focus more on platforming instead of intense and frenetic combat.

All of the horde mode update is also available to anyone who owns the base game, or either of the standalone DLC (downloadable content). Each game starts with a standard arena combat encounter, a blitz round where players need to kill as many demons as possible in a time limit, a bonus coin collection round, a traversal puzzle round, and a bonus blitz round.

Rewards consist of plenty of different character skins, portal skins, and other cosmetic items. Some of which are pictured below.

Update 6.66 also consists of two new master levels for Mars Core and The World Spear, so after the campaign mission is completed players can give them a shot as well.

