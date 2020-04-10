id Software has released a new update for Doom Eternal‘s multiplayer mode, Battlemode, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The update, which is now live, has decreased the demon respawn timer from 22 seconds to 20, balanced out demon abilities and modified the team heal and healing zones structure. The announcement was made via Bethesda’s official Doom fan club and Twitter page, which can be found below.

Read more about our new DOOM Eternal update, including BATTLEMODE balance changes on console.https://t.co/JRdlfsgaJp — id Software (@idSoftware) April 9, 2020

Hugo Martin, the game’s director, said in a statement: “Right now, PC balance is performing as intended and the results online have been fantastic to see. Only teamwork and strategy for the demons can overcome the DPS power that’s possible on mouse and keyboard for highly skilled Slayers. That dynamic between the two sides is what we strived for on all platforms during development.”

For the full list of patch updates, click here.

Besides Battlemode, Doom Eternal has a single-player campaign that puts players head-to-head against demons in a bid to stop the destruction of humanity. The campaign takes place eight months after the events of 2016’s Doom reboot, in which Earth has been overrun by demonic forces, wiping out 60 per cent of the planet’s population. Players assume the role of the Doom Slayer, the only person standing between Earth and its annihilation.

In other Doom Eternal news, a secret pistol has been uncovered in the game, and can be unlocked now, according to a Gamespot report.

Doom Eternal was released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia on March 20. Google Stadia Pro is free for the next two months, to keep gamers entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.