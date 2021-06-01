‘Doom Eternal’ set to receive Ray Tracing and DLSS updates

Doom Eternal is set to receive a ray tracing update, and DLSS support whilst a handful of other games are set to receive DLSS support.

Nvidia revealed the news during its Computex presentation which it hosted on May 31. Doom Eternal was the primary focus of the updates, but Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and DayZ creator Dean Hall’s upcoming survival game Icarus.

Other games that were mentioned included The Ascent, Dying: 1983, LEGO Builder’s Journey which releases on June 22, and horror game The Persistence which releases on June 11th.

Doom Eternal will be getting the most attention, with the RTX update bringing Vulkan Ray Tracing, which more accurately simulates the way that light works in real-time.

This is utilised to deliver increased graphical fidelity and improved reflections especially on metallics and polished service. A video comparison is available below:

iD Software‘s studio director Matt Stratton said of the update: “With the addition of ray tracing to idTech and support for Nvidia DLSS, we’re pushing the engine in exciting new ways and we can’t wait for GeForce RTX gamers to experience it.

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a method of rendering graphics by using an AI to improve the Tensor Core AI processes on GeForce RTX GPUs. It allows for improved performance without costing much in the way of extra hardware drain, which makes it perfect for eking performance boosts out of older hardware.

Nvidia has just announced the release of its latest flagship gaming card the RTX 3080 Ti on June 3, as well as the less expensive RTX 3070 Ti, which will be out in the coming weeks.

The GeForce GTX 3080 Ti is described as Nvidia’s new gaming flagship card, promising to run games 1.55 times faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at 4k. Nvidia has said that the RTX 3080 Ti founder edition will retail for around £1,049 and will release on June 3.