‘Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One’ DLC gets new teaser trailer

The first campaign expansion for Bethesda’s hit shooter, Doom Eternal, has officially been revealed to be titled The Ancient Gods Part One, alongside a new teaser trailer that showcases brand new environments and enemy types.

Announced during QuakeCon At Home this past weekend, it was confirmed that a full-scale reveal of the DLC will arrive on August 27, during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live. The Ancient Gods Part One was announced through a 30 second teaser trailer.

Check out the teaser below.

The Ancient Gods will see Doomguy battle new demons through new landscapes as the world is plagued by the consequences of Doom Eternal’s campaign, which brought about an imbalance of power, as heaven and hell were destroyed on the way to defeat the Icon Of Sin.

“Your victory over Hell’s armies pulled humanity back from the edge of extinction, but it came at a cost,” Bethesda Softworks says in the game’s official description.

“An imbalance of power in the heavens requires the true ruler of this universe to rise and set things right. Wage war across never-before-seen realms of the Doom Universe and fight against new demons in your never-ending battle against the forces of evil.” A release date for the expansion has not been announced.

It was also recently announced that Doom Eternal will be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The announcement also noted that players who currently own, or purchase the games, on either Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be upgraded to the next-gen versions for free.