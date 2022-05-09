Double Fine joins Bungie in supporting abortion rights in the US

Double Fine Productions has joined developer Bungie in standing against the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which makes abortion legal at the federal level in the US.

In a tweet from May 6, Double Fine said it is “steadfast in our support of essential healthcare rights for all,” and that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “would deny people their human rights.”

The Psychonauts 2 developer then urged people to donate to any organisations they can “that will stand up for these rights.”

We at Double Fine Productions stand steadfast in our support of essential healthcare rights for all. pic.twitter.com/WA5wdntaWK — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) May 6, 2022

Destiny 2 developer Bungie was the first game studio to speak up on Roe v. Wade, with a blog post published on May 4. The studio said the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a “a blow to freedom in America and is a direct attack on human rights,” adding that it is “committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision.”

These statements follow a leaked draft of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would make the legality of abortion the decision of each individual state, and not federal law.

The New York Times also announced that it has changed today’s Wordle answer due to it being linked to the Roe v. Wade news, after the word was loaded into Wordle last year.

Today’s word was originally “fetus”, with The New York Times saying it is “outdated” and “entirely unintentional and a coincidence.”

Many figures from the music industry have also talked about the Roe v. Wade decision, with musician Phoebe Bridgers sharing her own experience.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” Bridgers wrote. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

