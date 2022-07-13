Dr Disrespect dismisses criticism of his studio’s new game

Dr Disrespect has taken to Twitter to dismiss criticism over the development cycle of his upcoming AAA “competitive PvPvE first-person shooter.”

Earlier this week, Dr Disrespect’s Midnight Society studio confirmed it was working on Project Moon before announcing it would release playable “snapshot” experiences focused around “specific milestones” every six weeks.

Each milestone will then give players the opportunities to provide feedback on weapons, abilities, gameplay, environments and more. This feedback will be analysed by developers and utilised in future snapshots and, presumably, the full game. However, players will need to buy an access pass for the privilege.

Following the announcement, journalist Paul Tassi asked, “Gamedev folks is this uh, viable?” before commenting that “game testing also seems like something you would normally… pay professionals to do”.

all the screenshots look like this right now, so that's gonna require some patience on the players' end game testing also seems like something you would normally…pay professionals to do pic.twitter.com/8TyCiymweS — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) July 11, 2022

Dr Disrespect then replied “damn we forgot to run our plans by the “Gamedev folks”. Hope they say it’s ok.”

“I am going to be very curious to see how this tweet ages,” Tassi responded.

Later that night, Disrespect apparently brought up the exchange during one of his streams.

“Caught up on Doc’s stream which includes both him going through my liked tweets(?) and the phrase “some people just hate to hate” when isn’t that like…his whole bit? roasting people? Raging,” wrote Tassi before doubling down. “The dev response shows the method they laid out raises a lot of legitimate Qs.”

In other news, one game developer at Brazil’s International Games Festival delivered a presentation on “Why NFTs Are A Nightmare” as a protest against the various NFT and Web3 sponsors the event had.

Following the event, he said that those blockchain companies “are outsiders here, they’re not important. They’re just trying to buy their relevance, because they have no actual influence over the future of our industry. If you just give them this space uncontested, you’re just giving them exactly what they want, and buying their narrative that they’re relevant.”