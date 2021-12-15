Dr Disrespect sets up “AAA games studio” with ‘Halo 5’ and ‘CoD’ vets

Dr Disrespect has announced the launch of a new game studio, representing a joint effort between Disrespect himself, as well as former Halo 5 and Call of Duty team members.

Called Midnight Society, Dr Disrespect is keen to build up the hype for the studio. It’s described as a “killer team of veteran AAA talent that lives, breaths, and sleeps in the realm of PvP multiplayer”.

Introducing my new AAA Game Studio, Midnight Society. Give us a follow @12am It’s time. https://t.co/vKIOzpVjK9 — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) December 14, 2021

Advertisement

The studio’s website explains that “we flip the tables on the traditional video game development model and embrace the ‘Day Zero Community.'” What does that mean? Midnight Society describes it as ensuring that players are part of development from the “earliest most inception”.

“That could be testing reload times and recoil patterns in a firing range or jumping in for the first-ever PVP sessions,” which sounds a lot like beta testing products before they launch.

As well as that, the studio will focus on “including communities and influencers much earlier in the development process” than other developers.

The team is so far made up of Dr Disrespect, former Call of Duty creative strategist Robert Bowling and Halo 5 multiplayer designer, Quinn Delhoyo. No specifics have been released yet on what the studio is working on. Disrespect himself previously has credits on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Advanced Warfare due to his time at Sledgehammer Games as a community manager and designer.

Currently, the studio is hiring for numerous positions. These include gameplay engineer roles, technical game directing jobs, and community management roles.

Advertisement

In the past, Dr Disrespect has been consistently outspoken about the performance of Call of Duty: Warzone. Last month, he punched his setup in frustration at aim assist in the game. Previously, he complained that he thought the game’s anti-cheat software was a “PR play”.

In other gaming news, Sony has announced a free PlayStation Plus multiplayer weekend.