Dr Disrespect’s Midnight Society is teasing a game through hidden clues

Dr Disrespect‘s Midnight Society is teasing its first game using a Discord bot and several secret clues.

Midnight Society is the game studio formed by Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect. The studio is working on a competitive, focused PVP shooter within Unreal Engine 5, but no further details have been released.

However, members of the Midnight Society discord have begun to uncover clues, as reported by The Loadout. On January 1 2022, Midnight Society released a tweet that showed flickering information. One user input that information into the Midnight Society bot on the Discord and found some clues. To gain more knowledge, users have been trying to determine other commands and keywords fed into the bot.

Happy New Yȩ̶̢̢͙̗̱̞̱̱̣̳̦̒ͅä̵̧̭̣̗̝͖͔́̆̾̇̏͋̿̄͛̔̿͘͝ř̷̨̨̝̺̙͚̣̼͍̘̅̈́́́̂̈́͂͑̚ // System Failure System Reboot Required Reboot Now? (Y/N): Y Navigate to Root Directory CD M:/Access Input credentials… /// pic.twitter.com/uEbcmdkee8 — Midnight Society (@12am) January 1, 2022

Advertisement

So far, annotated concept arty has been discovered. Every day the website has been updated and provides more clues that allude to sectors. It is also believed that the first 10,000 users to reach the end of the cryptic clues will receive early access to the game. All those who connect to the Discord will be able to join the role “Claws”, and specific command sent to the Midnight Society bot will return “Early access granted to all Variants (10,000) upon Access Pass acquisition”.

Geeky Pastimes has been providing daily updates on how the augmented reality game has progressed so far for those interested. Most recently, the discord bot has started running a game for players to attempt to complete.

In other news, Ubisoft has confirmed that its subscription service, Ubisoft+, will be coming to Xbox in the future. However, no date has been announced. The coincides with the announcement that Rainbow Six Extraction will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.