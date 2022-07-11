Dr. Disrespect’s studio working on a PvPvE first-person shooter

Midnight Society, the studio founded by banned Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect, A.K.A Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, is working on a AAA “competitive PvPvE first-person shooter.”

The studio will release “Snapshots” for the upcoming codenamed Project Moon, according to a blog the studio released over the weekend (July 8). These are playable experiences “focused around specific milestones,” and the studio aims to have these available every six weeks, with each milestone having opportunities for players to provide feedback on weapons, abilities, gameplay, environments and more. This feedback will be analysed by developers and utilised in future Snapshots.

Back in March, we reported that Midnight Society was selling early access passes and it’s now been explained in more detail how these Access Pass holders will benefit. Snapshots can be exclusively downloaded by Access Pass holders, and roundtables with developers allows discussion of the design of each “feature, weapon, balancing, and other core gameplay loops”.

That’s not the only benefit, as Access Pass holders will have full rights to stream these playable Snapshots and create content from them, including sharing “screenshots, assets, live streams” and any other content they create whilst playing through them. These Snapshots are not the full game, but will focus on key aspects of the game that the developers are currently actively building.

Project Moon has been described as a “vertical extraction shooter” and its goals are to “capture the essence of arena shooter level design with the scale and scope of battle royale player counts, and the session-to-session gameplay mechanics of extraction-based shooters.”

In essence, players can expect to keep loot and rewards from each match they survive, but dying loses everything. The “vertical” aspect implies the world is created upwards rather than outwards, there’ll be no open world or vast terrain to explore here.

The blog post goes on to discuss the first Founders Event, taking place in L.A. July 29 and promises to be a “special moment” for the studio, game and Founders Pass holders. Despite the first Snapshot not having a release date as of yet, it will be discussed at the event and will include the first weapon, play space and “high-level gameplay loops” the studio is working on, including three shooting range experiences.

Midnight Society will also be streaming from the event to its Discord and Dr. Disrespect’s YouTube, for players and fans unable to attend in-person but who want to participate.

