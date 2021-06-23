‘Dragon Age 4’ alpha file might have been leaked on the PlayStation Store

It looks like a Dragon Age 4 alpha file may have been leaked on the PlayStation Store database.

As reported in GamesRadar, a Twitter account called PlayStation Games Size, known to uncover listings for PlayStation related content has found a file relating to Dragon Age 4.

The tweet claims that an alpha version of the Dragon Age sequel will be present during the next EA Play Event scheduled for July 22. In a follow-up tweet, the account clarified: “I didn’t say it was added to the database, I just said it looks like a test version is coming”.

If the alpha file is real, it seems that BioWare might be gearing up to reveal more about its upcoming RPG during EA Play next month.

🚨 Looks Like EA Release A Alpha Version From Dragon Age IV in July (Before EA Play Event) 🤔 🟪 #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/VdvcgiLyi3 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 22, 2021

Dragon Age 4 was first announced during the Game Awards in 2018 and in July last year, BioWare’s executive producer Mark Darrah took to Twitter with an update on the game, confirming that the team is working from home and are making progress, saying: “I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn’t been a lot of that lately.”

In August 2020, BioWare shared a behind-the-scenes look at Dragon Age 4, which also features some in-game footage of the upcoming game, as well as new characters. Elements of combat were also shown off along with many new environments.

Electronic Arts has confirmed details of its EA Play Live 2021 pre-show, sharing that it will kick off on July 22 at 10 am PT/6 pm BST, which will be followed by the main showcase afterwards.

Elsewhere, a Dead Space revival is reportedly in development at EA Motive, sources claim.