‘Dragon Age 4’ reveals official title ‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’

BioWare has shared the official title for Dragon Age 4, with the game now being known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

Announcing the news on its website, BioWare said: “Our next game now has an official name. We know you’ve anxiously awaited new details, and today we’re excited to reveal the official title of the next adventure across the lands of Thedas—Dragon Age: Dreadwolf”

Answering the obvious question about who or what is a dreadwolf, BioWare said: “Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games.”

“Whether you’re new to Dragon Age stories or you’ve experienced them all, using Solas’s namesake no doubt suggests a spectrum of endless possibilities on where things may go,” the post continued.

“But at the core of this, like every past game, is you. If you’re new to Dragon Age, you have no need to worry about not having met our antagonist just yet. He’ll properly introduce himself when the time is right,” continued BioWare before confirming it hinted at his return with a 2018 teaser tweet.

Dragon Age 4 was first announced in 2018 but since then, both BioWare’s creative director and producer have left the company with reports saying there’s “no chance” the game is released this year, with a 2023 release date looking likely.

Confirming that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won’t be released this year, BioWare said: “We’re growing closer to that next adventure.”

“We suspect you have questions and they’ll be answered in time. Rest assured, Solas is placing his pieces on the board as we speak. That’s all we have for now, but we hope knowing the official title has sparked some intrigue, as we’ll be talking more about the game later this year.”

