‘Dragon Age 4’ won’t be at EA Play but it is “making great progress”

BioWare has announced that Dragon Age 4 won’t be at EA Play but a new piece of concept art has emerged from the game’s Executive Producer, Christian Daley.

READ MORE: The Best RPGs you can play in 2021.

The artwork features members of the Antivan Crows, the group of assassins that Dragon Age: Origins‘ Zevran was a member of. In the past, the Antivan Crows have only occasionally featured in the Dragon Age franchise, albeit often in fairly memorable sequences.

However, they’ve formed a much bigger part of several stories in the Tevinter Nights collection of short stories which are considered to offer hints towards what to expect from Dragon Age 4.

Hi Friends – sorry for no EA Play news this year but please know that the team is heads down with a lot of momentum and making great progress. We are excited to share more when the time is right. Please stay safe and have a great weekend! @SerGoldman @dragonage pic.twitter.com/eveXFbJtgY — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) July 2, 2021

Advertisement

While there were hopes that Dragon Age 4 would be shown at the EA Play showcase this summer, Executive Producer, Dailey, expressed apologies for it not happening while still mentioning that the game is “making great progress”. No further insight into when to expect more news other than “when the time is right” was offered, however, this isn’t the first time that new concept art has been revealed for the game.

For a brief time, it looked like an alpha version of Dragon Age 4 might be available on the PlayStation Store database with rumours circulating that such a leak would mean it would be present at EA Play, but obviously, that isn’t happening any more.

Dragon Age 4 was first announced at the Game Awards in 2019 and is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Previously, BioWare was busy with its live service game, Anthem, which suffered from some lack of support and underwhelming reviews, leading to the game shutting down.