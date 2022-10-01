‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ is being made for veterans and newcomers to the series

BioWare has confirmed that players who play Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won’t need to have played the original trilogy.

Earlier this week (September 29), the developer shared a blog post that provided brand new details on the upcoming Dragon Age title which also included some development updates.

The post also featured some insight into how Dreadwolf will appeal to audiences, with one developer stating that it’s being designed for both long-time fans of the series and newcomers (via GamesRadar).

“Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been a balance of providing answers to long-standing questions for veteran fans while making a game that new players, or someone who only played [Inquisition] years ago, can also get into,” explained senior writer Sylvia Feketekuty.

Narrative editor Ryan Cormier also added that “it’s a varied audience, and development for Dreadwolf has included conversations about how the team can simultaneously reward our returning fans and welcome new ones.”

The official title for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was revealed earlier this year after being previously known as Dragon Age 4. The game will center around Solas, the Dread Wolf, who has appeared in other titles in the series in the past.

Not much is known about the title or its story, which was announced way back in 2018, but BioWare did comment on Solas’ involvement at the time.

“Whether you’re new to Dragon Age stories or you’ve experienced them all, using Solas’s namesake no doubt suggests a spectrum of endless possibilities on where things may go,” it said.

Right now, a release date has yet to be announced but BioWare did say that it was “growing closer to that next adventure.”

