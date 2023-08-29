‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ might slip into 2025, says report

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf might end up being released in early 2025 following a number of internal delays, according to a report.

Jeff Grubb and Jan Ochoa spoke on an episode of Game Mess Mondays – Giant Bomb‘s podcast – about the cuts that occurred at BioWare last week. Approximately 50 employees were laid off in order to ensure that the studio is “more agile and more focused” in the future.

“For a while there, it was like Dragon Age could have come out this year,” Grubb shared, having heard this from his own sources. “In fact, internally, at one point, the date that they were looking at was next month – September 2023.”

“I think it’s very likely it moves back even further. I expect this game probably to launch by the end of next year,” he continued, and then added that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf could be released in early 2025 if the approach to developing the game doesn’t change.

General manager Gary McKay said the decision to let staff go was “deeply painful”, and fans were surprised to discover that veteran BioWare staff like Mary Kirby were amongst those affected.

To compensate for the losses, members of the Mass Effect team will be reassigned to Dreadwolf, alleged Grubb. Consequently, progress on the next game in that series will be slower than expected.

“If you’re wondering how all of this will impact development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, let me be clear that our dedication to the game has never wavered,” McKay clarified.

“Our commitment remains steadfast, and we all are working to make this game worthy of the Dragon Age name. We are confident that we’ll have the time needed to ensure Dreadwolf reaches its full potential.”

