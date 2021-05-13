The 35th anniversary stream for Dragon Quest will be the first stream to receive a live English translation as it airs.

The long-running Japanese role-playing franchise celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, and to celebrate Square Enix is planning a special livestream which will air on May 26.

Unlike previous Dragon Quest announcement streams, this one will feature live translation to English, as well as Chinese, and Korean, whilst airing in native Japanese.

The stream will be available on YouTube, and a reminder can be set below.

Square Enix has said that the stream, introduced by series creator Yuj Horii, will “showcase all of the latest information about what’s going on—and what’s yet to come—in the world of DRAGON QUEST.”

Japanese-focused video game news site Gematsu has confirmed that the stream will be split into two halves, with the first focusing on the information for currently available titles, as well as merchandise for the 35th anniversary.

The second half, hosted by Japanese actor JOY, and Yuji Hori, will focus on upcoming games in the Dragon Quest series.

The most recent Western release in the franchise, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, released in 2018. As of September 2020, the game has sold over 6million copies.

Later in 2020, the game also received a Definitive Edition re-release which saw a variety of changes and improvements made to the game, and also let players switch seamlessly between full 3D, and a 2D style reminiscent of the earliest Dragon Quest games.

Recently, Dragon Quest Builders 2, a spin-off from the main series of games which focusses on Minecraft style exploring and building was made available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.